D-Black's sex tape was pushed out for a purpose - Socrate Safo

Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo says the alleged sex tape of hip-pop rapper, Desmond Blackmore a.k.a D-Black and his American ex-girlfriend, Adrienne Nicole, which recently leaked is an agenda set to cause distraction.

Speaking on Peace Fm’s Entertainment Review Show over the weekend, the award-winning director whiles failing to express who was behind the video or for what specific purpose it was released, said his professional analysis of the video makes him doubt its genuineness.



“I have seen the video and as a filmmaker I doubt it, I think there is a game behind it. It is not genuine,” he said.



Advancing his claim during the discussion, Socrate Safo added that “After watching the video technically if you ask me, I will tell you there is more to the video. I think it was specifically pushed out to distract. Yes, whoever edited it, when you watch the way it has been edited, you see that there is more to it. It has been edited for a purpose …… Maybe this was released to distract people. There are two videos joined together, the first video when you look at the people in it and you look at the second video, I think we should throw it away. I don’t think it is something we should be worrying our heads over.”



Last week, social media was awash with reports of a sex video alleged to be that of D-Black and an unknown woman.



Following the reports, an American politician and philanthropist, Adrienne Nicole owned up as the lady in the video and claimed that the video was recorded sometime back when she and D Black were lovers.



She revealed that she recently lost her phone at an airport and later received messages from an individual demanding ransom in order not to release her private videos.