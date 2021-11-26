D-Black to headline 2021 Ghana DJ Awards

D-Black to headline DJs Award

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has been announced as the main act to grace this years’ 2021 Ghana DJ Awards happening on Saturday, November 27, 2021.



The event will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme ‘Take Over’.



The business mogul cum artiste will headline the awards night alongside Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Mole, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, DJ Vyrusky, DJ MJ, Arabella, DJ Xpliph and other acts.



Andy Dosty and Doreen Avio will host the event that will feature artistes, surprise appearances together with overwhelming talents in Disc Jockey

The Ghana DJ Awards came to shape the DJ culture in Ghana and is a platform for strengthening music professionals nationally.



Ghana DJ Awards CEO, Merqury Quaye told Music In Africa in September that, “We are working hard to increase the value of the awards. Last year, we were able to host an event with a very limited audience and we are looking forward to doing the same this year. In the wake of COVID-19, the organisers seek to reward DJs in a very significant way, during the Battle of Our Time Experience."



The winner will receive GHC10,000 [$1.700] and the runner-up will get GHC5,000.



In the year 2020, DJ Vyrusky won the Best DJ Award and tops this year’s nominees list and is closely accompanied by DJ Sly and DJ Mic Smith with six and four nominations, respectively.



A ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ will be given to Veteran Paul ‘B’lei’ Ankrah for his distinguished career.



