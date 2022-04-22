0
D Jay releases new song, ‘Balance It’

D Jay22 D Jay is a Ghanaian artiste

Fri, 22 Apr 2022

Versatile Ghanaian singer, D Jay registers his first song of the year today and we are happy to report there are no misses in sight.

'Balance It’ is D Jay’s new standalone song. Its vocal allure alone is steady in delivering an experience that’s sonically intense. There are some nice lyrics aboard too, each sweetly bouncing off the bass-rich production from D Jay’s go-to producer Samsney and it’s lit.

Getting your crush to kick it with you can be a quite frustrating affair. But not if you are D Jay. The Afrobeat star simply has his way with words and ‘Balance It’ puts his charisma to full effect. D Jay wants one Abena to know they are the perfect match - which he does in all confidence - occasionally revealing his vulnerable side.

The powerful new song is another solid effort from D Jay and is out now for your listening pleasure. While you do, hop on the #BalanceItChallenge on social media and let’s see what you’ve got.

Source: Francis Amissah
