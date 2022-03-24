DCOP Kofi Boakye spotted singing Kofi Kinaata's song

Kofi Kinaata sings with DCOP Kofi Boakye

The young and old have in diverse ways expressed their love for Kofi Kinaata’s songs because of the wealth of knowledge he puts into them.



In a video shared by Kofi Kinaata on his official Twitter account, he was spotted sitting with the respected Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Nathan Kofi Boakye, as they sang their hearts out.



In a caption that accompanied the video, Kofi Kinaati said, “That HAPPY moment when Original COP Kofi Boakye sings his favourite line. of his favourite song…with his favourite artiste.

“It’s always an HONOUR to see both the young and old enjoy my music,” he shared on March 23, 2022.



The video after it was shared has won the hearts of many die-hard fans who shared have expressed their thoughts on the video disseminated by the artiste.



In a submission, a Twitter user said, “The way high ranking individuals react upon hearing @KinaataGh music shows his worth in the music business. Bless up, my Effiakuma king,”



Another added, “We shall win the songwriter of the year with this. None of the songs has such a deep message. Just know, #TeamMooove.”



“We will always keep enjoying your music. I watched Susuka on TV this morning. Charley, the video makes the music hit you hard. I was so emotional yet inspired. Kudos Kofi,” another user shared.

Although the artiste may be seen having a good time with the Deputy Chief of Police, Abeiku Santana has on a radio rant fought a battle for the artiste which he is yet to comment on.



Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana on his ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwo’ show has slammed the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for omitting highlife musicians Kofi Kinaata and Fameye, from the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category. He is of the view that the two performed well within the year under review hence, deserved to be in the category.



The 2022 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ category captured King Promise, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Black Sherif as nominees.



