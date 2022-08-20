0
DJ Azonto confesses love to Mona Gucci

Mona Gucci Linkup.png Mona Gucci

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation DJ Azonto has opened up about his recent interview with award-winning female presenter Mona Gucci, confessing that he has feelings for her.

DJ Azonto, who is regarded as one of the richest disc jockeys in Ghana, was recently spotted on video spraying cash on the TV personality.

According to DJ Azonto, he made his feelings known to Mona Gucci during a live TV interview inside the studios of Onua TV.

DJ Azonto said he made the move because Mona Gucci has in recent times confessed to being single on social media and was searching for the right guy.

"She is someone I have had my eyes on for some time now, and I felt this was the right time for me to make a move. I plan to take her to Dubai if she says yes to my proposal.

DJ Azonto, who is currently making waves with his "Fa No Fom" single, assured music lovers that the video for the song will be out in the coming days.

