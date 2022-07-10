0
Entertainment

DJ Azonto drops new banger 'Fa Ne Fom'

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

One of Ghana's richest Disk Jockey's DJ Azonto, has released a new danceable tune titled "Fa Ne Fom".

The new jam comes along with some catchy hooks and beats which was produced by DJ Azonto.

DJ Azonto is currently the official DJ for rapper Medikal and also a member of the AMG Business Crew.

DJ Azonto made waves in Ghana back in 2020 after his "Man No Be God" single featuring Medikal was a street banger.

He also owns a pub, microfinance and a restaurant and is often referred to as the youngest sugar daddy in town.

