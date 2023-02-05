0
DJ Azonto jabs Lumba, Great Ampong, and Abeiku Santana in new song 

Azonto Fsd 2023 02 05 At 12.jpeg DJ Azonto

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian artiste, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has dropped another banger titled "Wokoho Koyeeden."

The Amapiano sensation, in this new song, delves into recent issues regarding Daddy Lumba's fracas with gospel musician Great Ampong.

DJ Azonto in this new jam produced by Abochi, also takes a swipe at astute radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana, who has been trending over the past few days following his failed attempted handshake with Ghana's business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker on this new tune serenades music lovers with some captivating lyrical vibes and some catchy phrases of the new social media term 

"Wokoho Koyeeden"

DJ Azonto has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including  "Enfa Bi Da," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," "Ampe," and "VGMA," among others.

He is also in contention to be nominated for New Artiste Year, Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

