DJ Azonto reveals 'big plans' for fans this Christmas 

Amapiano artiste, DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Rising Amapiano artiste, DJ Azonto has promised to give a brand new 2022 Lexus Sports Car to a fan during his Christmas concert at Kwashieman Park.

The highly anticipated concert, which would come off on Christmas Day, would see DJ Azonto host 20 top music artistes in one of the biggest music concerts during the festive season.



According to DJ Azonto, he wants to reward one of his fans with a new car, considering the support they have given him over the last few months.



He stated that he would reward any fan who is able to win the "Fa No Fom" dance challenge after having urged them to show up for the concert in large numbers on Christmas Day.



"My fans, the 'Azonto Army,' have been great thus far, and I want to gift them a special Christmas gift. The car is in, and I can't wait for the concert to give away the brand-new car," he said.

"Just sing Azonto’s song on Christmas Day and win a brand new Lexus," DJ Azonto added.



DJ Azonto has been one of the breakout stars in the music industry thus far and has been labelled as one of the best new artistes in 2022, with his "Fa No Fom" single winning DJ's song of the year at the just-ended Ghana DJ Awards.



He has numerous hit singles to his credit, including Fa No Fom, "Add Wale," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "VGMA," and "Waagashi," among others.