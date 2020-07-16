Entertainment

DJ Black to battle Andy Dosty at Ghana DJ Awards

Andy Dosty and DJ Black

Organizers of the Ghana DJ Awards have announced a battle between two of the country’s best disc jockeys (DJs) at this year’s event slated for October.

Celebrated DJs, Andy Dosty and DJ Black, are expected to thrill fans with their various skills and stage craft.



Due to their creative performances, DJ Black and DJ Andy Dosty have become household names on the Ghanaian music scene, having played at several high profile shows including the 020 Live Concert, Ghana Meets Naija, Back in the Day Concert, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Dance Da Nite among others.



The Ghana DJ Awards is aimed at promoting and rewarding the best achieving Ghanaian Radio, Night Club and “recognized” mobile DJs and also to create a loyal patronage for DJ driven events and also to generate exciting activities or promotions that would help sustain public interest in the art of disc jockeying in Ghana.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Chief Executive Officer of Mercury Republic (organizers of the event), Mercury Quaye, revealed that there would be that ‘battle for supremacy’ where both DJs would show off their class.



“It has been seven years and I am pulling a challenge in this year’s edition. I am putting it out here officially that there will be a battle between Andy Dosty and Dj Black,” Mercury Quaye announced.

Andy Dosty has so far declared his acceptance to the challenge, as DJ Black is yet to make any declaration.



Merqury Quaye mentioned that this year’s event was enjoying some corporate interest due to a number of packages put in place to entertain music fans. According to him, some selected local and international DJs have been invited to perform at the event.



This year’s Ghana DJ Awards, which is expected to attract Ghana’s top musicians, stakeholders in the music and copyright sectors and a cross-section of music lovers, would also witness live stage performances from some selected hiplife, highlife, afro beat and dancehall music icons.



He hinted that all the acts billed to rock this year’s event would be unveiled at the launch, adding that the launch will also be used to officially unveil the nominees for the 2020 awards. Also to be revealed at the launch would be the all new exciting prize packages for winners at this year’s edition of the awards and sponsors of the event among others.



He stressed that the awards ceremony would be a unique experience for fans, saying “Ghanaians should come and experience an extraordinary musical event in October.”

