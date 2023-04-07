DJ Cuppy announces £100k grant for African students

DJ Cuppy is a popular daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, has announced a £100,000 gift under the 'Cuppy Africa Scholars Fund' for African graduate students.

She also shared a picture endorsed by the University of Oxford on her verified Instagram page.



As a graduate of Oxford University, Cuppy stated that the fund will ‘support future leaders from the continent by enabling them to access the necessary skills, resources, and networks to maximize their impact’.



DJ Cuppy said: "I saw first-hand the variances in university life experiences for students originating from my continent, Africa. This partnership means so much to me.



“The fundamental role that the Cuppy Fund will play is to narrow resource gaps for those who need it the most so they can fully commit to pursuing the education they deserve.



“It will support the previously established Africa Oxford Initiative (AfOx), working across the University ‘to make engagement with Africa a strategic priority for Oxford’.

“The initiative pushes for more African students to pursue graduate degrees at the University, and the gift will allow it to ‘meet the needs of the most vulnerable students, including students with any form of disability or caring responsibilities."



Dr. Anne Makena, co-director of AfOx, added: "We are absolutely delighted that Cuppy is so generously supporting African graduate students here at Oxford.



“We both share the experience of being African graduate students at Oxford and it is a great honour for AfOx to partner with Cuppy to address some of the unique challenges that African students might encounter during their time at Oxford.’



"Makena also expressed her wish that the fund would empower graduate students to ‘continue on to remarkable careers as champions of development in African countries and globally."