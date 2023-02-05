0
Entertainment

DJ Cuppy, fiancé visit Dubai billionaire who named a lion cub after her

Cuppy And Crew.png DJ Cuppy seen with her fiancé, Ryan Taylor and Dubai billionaire, Saif Ahmad Belhasa

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular billionaire heiress, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, continues to enjoy her stay in Dubai as she has uploaded a new set of lovely pictures on her timeline of fans.

Cuppy recently met with Dubai billionaire, Saif Ahmad Belhasa, and it was a big deal for her, as she visited him this time around, with her man Ryan Taylor.

Belhasa made headlines in 2019 after he named a baby lion after Cuppy.

Sharing the pictures from their first-ever meeting via her Instagram page, Cuppy wrote:

“Mashallah! Congratulations on EVERYTHING my dear friend Dr @SB_Belhasa Always a pleasure to spend time with you.”

However, Cuppy's post which many have tagged controversial has stirred reactions on social media.

While others reacted to the weird reasons surrounding her visit, others focused on her man's outfit which they tagged inappropriate.

Source: mynigeria.com
