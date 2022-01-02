DJ Cuppy goes bald as she enters 2022 with a new look

Dj Cuppy cuts her hair and dyes it pink

Nigerian musician and Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has started the year 2022 on a very bald note after she shaved the hair on her head.

The billionaire daughter took to social media to share a sweet video of her mother cutting her hair with a clipper and other methods to achieve her new look.



The video didn’t go unnoticed by DJ cuppy’s followers, who feel the star is pullling a quick stunt on them and hasn’t really gotten a haircut.



Cuppy wrote: “Sometimes all we need is a fresh start, bring on 2022! #CuppyDat.”