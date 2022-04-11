DJ Francis back to hosting top show in the United Kingdom

Ghanaian Disk Jockey in UK, DJ Francis

Source: GNA

Renowned Ghanaian Disk Jockey in the United Kingdom, DJ Francis, is set to bounce back with his popular UnAfrik show on Omega TV in the United Kingdom.

Before the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020, UnAfrik was one of the top entertainment shows on radio in the UK, which attracted listeners across the globe, especially in Africa and Europe.



The Show was also one of the most streamed shows in the UK when it was being aired live on GN Radio.



The UnAfrik is aimed at promoting uprising artists from Africa, with a special segment throwing lights on new music artistes, fashion designers, DJs and other creative artists.



The show which originally debuted on Omega TV a fortnight ago, has gained massive audience attraction with streaming subscribers applauding the exploits of one of Ghana's Legendary DJ in the diaspora, DJ Francis.

The show airs every two weeks on Omega TV, on Mondays from 8:30 to10pm with exciting segments, interviews, music videos, among others.



DJ Francis who has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry has helped put many Ghanaian musicians on including Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, AB Crentsil, and Smart Nkansah, among others on the to London Brixton Academy.



His exploits in the diaspora earned him an invitation to the maiden launch of the "Destination Ghana" campaign launched by the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in London.