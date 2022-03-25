DJ Justice GH recruits Larruso for Dancehall tune ‘Make Am’

DJ Justice GH

With lots of new music already out this week, DJ Justice GH and Larruso’s new collaboration ‘Make Am’ is top of our weekend recommendations.

DJ Justice GH recruits the “New Gen” star to take a swipe at naysayers with success and we can feel the energy. But there’s more, Larruso’s dashing Dancehall tone nicely blends with the production on offer as his lyrics hit home.



‘Make Am’ is exactly about what its title implies - exceeding the expectations of naysayers with big success or as Larruso puts it to earn “millions and zillions”. The song also exudes an air of encouragement to listeners and as such is a breeze to play through.

With his 2021 Justice Experience Festival a highlight of his recent form, ‘Make Am’ is probably one of the many gems he has coming our way. Enjoy!



