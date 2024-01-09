DJ Kwesi set to open Aussie Pub & Lounge

File photo

Ghanaian Disc Jockey (DJ) Kwesi has set Friday, January 12, 2024 for the opening of his new Aussie Pub & Lounge in Agona Swedru, Central Region.

The new pub, situated in the heart of Agona Swedru, has some of the best cuisines as well as the best gaming machines that are meant to give patrons all the fun.



According to DJ Kwesi, who is known in real life as Kwesi Brown, he is excited to share news of his new entertainment hub and was eager to welcome patrons at the opening night.



"My dream was to make Agona Swedru a more interesting town in the central region of Ghana and a place where locals and visitors can hang out and make connections with the beautiful atmosphere and environment created at Aussie Pub and Lounge Bar," he said.



The Aussie Pub & Lounge restaurant features two bars, a kebab grill joint, a VIP lounge, a riverside patio area, and a nightclub.

Also, music by DJs from all genres, a live band, cultural and art dance, and super entertainment that patrons would enjoy.



DJ Kwesi added, "For me, it is all about investing in my home town, creating jobs for the youth, and tourism in Agona Swedru. It is a dream come true, and I urge family and friends to support the growth of the business."



Afrobeats sensation Kelvynbwoy is expected to grace the opening of the pub.