DJ Mensah holds stars-studded birthday for Mr Drew

Singer Mr Drew

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, has rallied celebrities at musician Mr Drew’s birthday celebration.

The 3Music Awards 2021 Breakthrough Act of the Year, marked his birthday on June 10, 2021.



The celebration was put together by DJ Mensah under his Live Konnect platform which brings celebrities together on a monthly basis for networking and performances.



The birthday party was held inside Coco Vanilla, East Legon.



“I am proud to have done this for my brother Mr Drew. He is one of the great guys in the entertainment industry and celebrating him on his birthday for me is in the right direction. Also, I must add that Live Konnect has come to stay and it will become a monthly event which will see different artist perform to live band,” DJ Mensah said.



Also supporting the celebration were Highly Spiritual Music, Akwaaba Group (UK) and Hyphen GH.

Mr Drew, BAND MASTERS, which is owned by celebrated record producer Mix Master Garzy performed on the night.



Mr. Drew set the wheels in motion with a tireless performance of his hit songs including ‘Mood’, ‘Eat’, ‘Let Me Know’ and ‘This Year’ which was madly received by the cheery audience who had paid to celebrate the occasion with the amazing Mr. Drew aka ‘Seleyy’.



A lot of surprise appearances came through during the event with notable personalities including, Grammy-nominated musician and entrepreneur, Shatta Wale, Mix Master Garzy, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kobby Kyei, DJ Xpliph, and celebrated female singer, Eazzy.



Other personalities who attended the party were legendary Kwabena Kwabena, Artiste manager and CEO of Rufftown Music, Bullet, Wendy Shay, CEO of 3Music Networks, Baba Sadiq Abdulai, Angelo, KalyJay, Akan (Ruff n Smooth) and Rev. Erskine.



Colleague musicians such as Lord Paper, Nanky, Malcolm Nuna, DJ Vyrusky, Donzy and J.Derobie also attended the event.

Mr. Drew together with his label mate, Kyrmi gave the party audience a memorable experience with their hit song ‘Dw3’, KiDi the ‘gyal dem sugar’ also ‘Touched It’ with a brilliant performance paving way for other incredible performers including Kofi Jamar, Dead Peepol, Keche Joshua, Camidoh, Kofi Mole and Bosom P-Yung.



Performing his collaborative project entitled ‘Echoke’ by female singer S3fa saw the two electrifying the crowd with their hit songs, while Kelvyn Boy, Fameye, Gambo, Kuami Eugene and Medikal enlivened the thrilling atmosphere with amazing stage performances.



Mr Drew is preparing to release his maiden musical album.