DJ Planet: The youngest Ghanaian DJ you should experience

DJ Planet.jpeg DJ Planet

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Awarded the fifth position in the TV3 Talented Kidz, out of over twenty (20) contestants, 8-year-old Samuel Nana Kwame Acheampong, known as DJ Planet, contested as a Disc Jockey (DJ).

The young DJ, born in Ghana in the Eastern region and grew up in Asamankese, is a student at the Deutsch International School, Asamankese, and a class 4 pupil. With support from his family and close friends, he discovered his dream of being a disc jockey at a very young age.

DJ Planet was arguably one of the best contestants. He had the crowd on their feet during his performance, and he usually got positive remarks from the panel of judges. Even though he did not win the competition, he has arguably become very popular.

In one of the episodes, DJ Planet revealed that he takes most of his inspiration from award-winning Ghanaian DJ, DJ Vyruski. He said, "DJ Vyruski is my hero”.

On his turntable, DJ Planet is currently on a journey to spin around the planet for a larger audience.

It is not surprising that many corporate brands are lining up to sign him as a brand ambassador for their products.

