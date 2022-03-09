DJ Rab had planned to speak to Black Sherif about his 'worst' deal with EMPIRE - Reggie Rockstone

The late DJ Rab and rapper Black Sherif

The late veteran Ghanaian music producer, Rab Bakari, before his death had planned to have a private conversation with rapper, Black Sherif on his latest contract with the record label, EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc., this is according to Reggie Rockstone.



Reggie, in a recent interview on Hitz103.9FM, disclosed that DJ Rab termed Blacko's contract as the "worst deal ever" and wanted to talk him out.



But as earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Mr Bakari passed away on March 6, 2022, at Busua Beach where he was spending his vacation.

Speaking in an interview on DaybreakHitz, Reggie addressed the deal which many believe does not favour the young singer, noting that DJ Rab had plans to help Blacko.



"Per my last conversation with DJ Rab, he told me that, Black Sherif's recent deal was the worse deal ever. It's so evil that Black Sherif wouldn't even do that to himself. He planned to speak with Blacko on that. Now he is no more,” he said.



Following the death of DJ Rab, the artistes including Sarkodie, D Black, Efya, Rocky Dawuni, among others have paid tribute to him sighting his immense contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.



