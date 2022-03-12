DJ Rab loved Ghana to the fullest, he was such a realist - Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone, the Godfather of Hiplife.

Legendary Ghanaian Musician Reggie Rockstone, also known as “Hiplife Grandpapa”, says the late DJ Rab was one of the greatest and he loved Ghana so much.

“He loves Ghana so much, he checked out on the 6th of March, which marks Ghana’s 65th Anniversary.”



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Reggie revealed, DJ Rab is the man behind the big hits when it comes to Hiplife in Ghana.



“A lot of people don’t know Hiplife from its inception was started by an African American and a Ghanaian, we came home in 1993-1994, and he built a beautiful story, he loved Ghana to the fullest, and he passed away in Ghana”, Rockstone disclosed.



The Godfather of Hiplife further stated that Rab Bakari, known in the Showbiz circle as DJ Rab understood the concept of life and death.

“The only thing that we have to do for him, is to continue to look out for his children, and wife. They’re in the State and they are coming home and that’s all I am concerned about.”



Reggie Rockstone also mentioned that this Sunday, March 13, there will be an event to pay respect to DJ Rab and therefore urges all the young ones to come in their numbers.



“We are raising money, if you go on my page, you will see GoFundMe. First of all, thank you for the love Ghana is showing, but we need some more.”



The renowned music producer, graffiti artist and DJ who was very significant in the creation of Hiplife music reportedly passed on Sunday, 6th March, at the Busua Beach in the Western Region, after he had gone swimming and got drowned in the process.