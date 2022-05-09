0
DJ Sly officially changes name to DJ Sly King

DJ Sly KING DJ Sly is a Ghanaian international Disc Jockey and producer

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: DJ SLY KING

Ghanaian international Disc Jockey, DJ Sly has officially rebranded and changed his stage name to ‘DJ Sly King.’

The multi-talented Disc Jockey and Producer, Gideon Alorgbey who is formerly known as 'DJ Sly,' has rebranded and officially changed his stage name to 'DJ SLY KING.'

Ghanaian buzzing international DJ made an official announcement about the change on his verified social media platforms.

According to him, the name change became necessary after he was mistaken for another DJ Sly.

The award winning Disc Jockey is up to something big this year after coming back from a successful tour in USA.

DJ Sly over the past years has extended his career across the globe featuring acts like Ckay, Teni, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, Ice Prince, Didi B, Eddy Kenzo, Stonebwoy, Dopenation, VVIP and more.

