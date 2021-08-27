DJ Switch features on Instagram’s official account

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Switch

Talented Ghanaian disc jockey, Erica Tandoh popularly known as ‘DJ Switch’ has been featured on the official page of Instagram.



The career journey of the 13-year-old disc jockey was featured on the social marketing platform with over 417 million followers.



This particular post has since gathered over 200,000 likes and more than 6000 comments from Instagram users around the world, especially from some Ghanaian celebrities.



In her response DJ Switch commented, "OMG Thanks Instagram for this one #switch up."

DJ Switch since her career begun has clocked several international achievements including a management deal with Buchwald, a full-service talent agency with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, America.



Read Instagram’s post about DJ Switch below:



“13-year-old Erica Tandoh, aka DJ Switch Ghana (@djswitchghana):



I’m a person who uses music to connect with people’s souls. My attitude and style of DJing either make you smile or laugh and basically switches up your mood. My goal is always to pump up the room and people. After winning a TV talent competition, Erica went on to become the youngest recipient of Ghana’s annual DJ award at the age of 10. I am discovering new versions of myself and passions each day, Says Erica, who also sings, raps, dances, writes poetry, acts and does motivational speeches. She also has her own non-profit organization, the DJ Switch Foundation, which seeks to change lives through music. The foundation focuses on encouraging quality education, teaching health and well-being, and supporting gender equality globally,” she explains. “I have had the opportunity to become an inspiration to my community, the young people in the world and especially young girls. It means a lot to me to enable other people my age and from places like Ghana to pursue their creativity.”



Watch the post below



