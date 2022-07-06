DJSky celebrates clocking 1million followers on Instagram

DJSky

DJSky, a Ghana-based Lebanese DJ has expressed joy over gaining one million followers on Instagram.

According to him, this feat will inspire him to create more timeless works that will always satisfy his followers.



The innovative music programmer, in an interview on WatsUp TV, disclosed that he is currently working on some projects that will soon hit the market.

DJSky carved out a space for himself in the creative space as one of the best when it comes to the turntables.



Early this year, the iconic DJ, joined forces with Major League DJz, a South African music band, as they thrilled music fans at an event dubbed: Ultimate Balcony Mix with “Major League DJz”.