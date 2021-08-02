DJUGA rocks Ghana with first DJs health walk

Participants of the DJUGA health walk

Source: Team Spirit Ghana

The DJs Union Of Ghana (DJUGA) on Saturday, July 31 organized a historic health walk for Disc Jockeys (DJs) nationwide.

The walk, the first of its kind in the world, supported by Hitz FM, Lucozade Orange, Special Ice drinking water, Milo, Fresher drinks, Soundcheck Entertainment, Cheezy Pizza, Merqury Republic, Superyogo, and Accra Mall, was on the theme: "Healthy DJs, Stronger Industry."



Over 1,000 people undertook the walk nationwide, which began, in Accra at the Maxmart Shopping arcade through the Liberation Road to Accra Mall, Dwinase GPRTU station through Dwinase township, and back to Dwinase station in Western North Region, Ho Dome Park through the Civic Centre and back, etc.



Participants including veteran DJ and a patron of the association, Reverend Azigiza, founder of the union, Merqury Quaye, interim national vice president, Hubert Kofi Anti, DJ Toyor, DJ Ikon, DJ Yawuzy, Mona, DJ MJ, DJ Emparo, DJ Lomo, Jennifer Ophelia Dzokpo, Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2020, singer iOna, DJ Edita, DJ X and a host of others, were then taken through an aerobic session by Gym Ike, after which participants were advised on health-related issues.



There were activities in including dance aerobics, a special performance by Mona who just released a song title baby featuring Shatta Wale, a football match in Western North, among others.



In an interview, Merqury Quaye, the founder of DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), said the purpose was to help maintain the healthy lifestyle of their members, patrons, and partners.

"The purpose of our health walk is to have our Disc Jockeys, patrons, other creative artists, and partners maintain a healthy lifestyle, and this also gives us the opportunity to socialize and interact with our colleagues and connect with our favorite DJs," he said.



Hubert Kofi Anti said DJUGA is currently conducting a poll on social media and that that the health walk would continue quarterly or annually based on feedback from the Ghanaian community.



"Our understanding is that most of our DJs, both on radio and the ones who play at parties, hardly dedicate time to exercising and we believe this exercise goes a long way to change that culture for the benefit of our cherished members since health, as we all know, is wealth," he added.







Reverend Azigiza, Patron of the union, who advised the participants on their health, said the physical exercise was important.

Patrons were refreshed by Lucozade, Cheezy Pizza, Fresher drinks, and Special Ice.



The DJs Union Of Ghana (DJUGA) Health Walk is the first of its kind for Disc Jockeys to be held anywhere in the world. All Covid-19 protocols were observed.







