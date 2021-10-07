DJs should connect more with their audience - DJ Neptune

DJ Neptune

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and music producer, Imohiosen Patrick professionally known as DJ Neptune has advised Ghanaian DJs to connect with their audience.

When asked about his opinion on Ghanaian DJs, he spoke about how DJs forget that their main role is to entertain people and instead focus on battling which in turn loses the connection with their audience. He then complimented the work rate of some Ghanaian DJs who are very good at what they do.



He also shared with us his disc jockey journey. Neptune spoke on how he always wanted to do something entertainment-related, he considered becoming a musician but his father disagreed. he later fell in love with disc jockeying and mixing at a party. He described the feeling as magical.



He was privileged to work under a DJ named Douglas who is now based in the U.K. After playing at a couple of gigs, he got the opportunity to be an artiste’s official DJ. He was honoured to be featured on radio at the peak of his career which helped in boosting it.

When asked if doing music was always something he wanted to do as a Dj, he said, yes music was always part of the plan. he shed more light on his musical journey. I started putting out music way back in 2010. I went on to release my debut album in 2018 which was called Greatness.



DJ Neptune also informed us about his upcoming project which will be released in November. He said the project is titled greatness 2.0 which he said is going to be bigger than his debut album. The album features some big names from all over Africa like Joeboy, Rema and Omah Lay from Nigeria, Forcalistic from South Africa and our very own Stonebwoy and Kofi Jamar from Ghana.



He ended by thanking Ghanaians for the love they show his music and urged his fans to keep on streaming and downloading his music and to look forward to his new album