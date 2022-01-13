DKB calls Ghanaian artistes selfish for hoarding foreign artistes to themselves

DKB calls Ghanaian artistes out for being selfish

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, well known as DKB has accused some Ghanaian artistes of being selfish.



According to the comedian, most Ghanaian artistes hoard foreign artistes who visit the country.



He described such behaviour as 'greediness'.

“I hear when foreign artistes come down the musicians who link up with them hoard them. Eii Ghana man, he won’t open up for others to get opportunities too. How many collabos soorr u go fit record? Selfishness! Foreign artistes dierr everybody go receive some wai,” he said.



The comedian’s statement, according to social media users, stems from the recent visit of American rapper, Chance the Rapper and his fellow Chicago rapper, Vic Mensa.



The 2 have been since their arrival into the country been captured hanging out with some stars.



The American artistes during their stay in Ghana met with some Ghanaian stars like M.anifest, Darkovibes, King Promise, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, among others and have experienced the Ghanaian culture to the max.



