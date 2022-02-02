DKB cries out after buying 4 small pieces of tomatoes for GH¢4.00

Celebrities lament high cost of living in Ghana

DKB bemoans outrageous cost of food items



DKB shares opinion on E-levy



Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as ‘DKB’ has fumed at the high cost of food items in the country in recent times.



Criticising what he described as exorbitant cost of products lately, the comedian has wondered why prices of every item in the country keep going up every single day.



DKB’s comments are after he claimed to have purchased four small pieces of tomatoes for GH₵4.00.

According to the comedian, on his way home from the gym, he intended to grab some tomatoes to fix a bowl of salad and was met with a surprise.



“So guess what I just got back from the gym and I bought some tomatoes to prepare salad but look at this? These four abandoned tomatoes have been sold to me at four cedis. Eii Ghana! Prices of things keep going high every single day. How can you sell a tomato for one cedi? These puberty tomatoes,” he stated on social media.



DKB fears that the E-levy - a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions - if introduced, could escalate the situation.



“If the E-levy is being introduced, I wonder how things will cost then. This is too much for us. Now one ball of kenkey also sells at three cedis,” he added.



Prior to DKB’s rants, several other Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Bridget Otoo, Michael Blackson, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Serwaa Amihere lamented the high cost of living in Ghana.

Bridget Otoo not too long ago also shared a post on social media where she lamented the high cost of fuel prices.



Watch the video below.







