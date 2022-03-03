DKB curses reporter who triggered Nana Konadu Rawlings’ ‘boring comedian’ statement

DKB is a popular Ghanaian comedian

DKB recounts how a ‘nasty’ reportage affected his career

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as ‘DKB,’ has rained curses at a certain journalist who according to him, destroyed his hard-earned brand.



One can recall that sometime in 2017, there was a report from Graphic Showbiz that former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, walked out of DKB’s performance over claims that he was boring.



It was said that the former First Lady made her way to the exit as soon as DKB mounted the stage while saying to the hearing of other patrons seated close by, including a Graphic writer, “don’t mind him; his jokes are boring”.

Although it has been five solid years since the incident occurred, DKB who still hasn’t gotten over the incident has established that his career has never remained the same.



He said reports of the Former First Lady’s snub has since badly affected his brand and career.



In an interview with Adom TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, DKB painfully revisited the issue and he was compelled to rain curses at the reporter.



“I have tried several times to forgive her for this stupid thing she did, but anytime I try, it comes back to bite me, I lost a show from that story and that makes it difficult to forgive. God will punish her massively for every single pain she's caused me. I pray Psalm 109 on her head. She'll suffer miserably.



"What did I do to you for you to destroy my brand I suffered in building?. With the name of a highly respected person, Nana Konadu, a former First lady, how bad do you want to crash my career? It's only witchcraft that will make you do such a foolish thing,” he stated.

DKB said Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at a point even realized that the reporter goofed and tried to make amends.



"Nana Konadu herself booked me to perform at her 70th birthday to prove to me she'll never say such a thing. Do you think if I were boring, he would have invited me?" he stated.



