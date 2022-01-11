DKB explains why he will fight attackers

Comedian DKB

DKB says even animals fight back when they are attacked

DKB reveals it is natural to fight back when abused



DKB shames critics after they attacked him for advising T.T



Ghanaian comedian and actor Derrick Kobina Bonney affectionately known as DKB has explained his reasons for coming at people who attack him.



According to the comedian, he has been mistreated, disrespected, and disgraced by naysayers on and off social media for a while hence his action.



“Sometimes people wonder why, DKB a comedian, takes things personally and deals with people aggressively. When you are abused, humiliated and disrespected for long, it's natural to retaliate to protect your sanity. Even doves, peaceful birds, will fight back if U attack them,’ he said on Twitter.



A few months ago, DKB was insulted flowing a piece of advice he gave veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio on how he should invest money given him by the vice president of Ghana.

The comedian noted that his critics should bow their heads in shame as it is clear that Psalm Adjetefio who has once again declared himself broke, did not heed his advice.



In a Facebook post dated January 10, he wrote: "All those who insulted me for advising him, see how stupid your faces look right now? Because of your hatred for a brother even when I'm telling the right thing you turn it into the wrong thing. Kwasiafuor! Come and insult me again, mmoa!"



Below is the statement from DKB which attracted insults from a section of the public including the actor:



“Please the GH¢50,00, if you are close to him [Psalm Adjeteyfio], let him know that it is investment money, not money to live off… it’s enough embarrassment to come out and be talking about him needing help, calling people for help, and doing interviews. It’s disheartening because it makes Creative Arts look bad. Now that he’s had 50,000 he must invest it. He shouldn’t invest in transport or hospitality, he will regret it. He should invest in basic necessities, simple ‘waakye’ and ‘koko’ (porridge) business. He has a brand name that is active, he can make it TT ‘waakye’ business and TT ‘sobolo’ business, and people will support”.



Psalm Adjeteyfio became a topic for discussion following the release of a audio. In the said audio, the veteran was heard begging MzGee for leftover foods from her kitchen, claiming life has been unbearable.



The veteran, in September last year cried for help as he announced that he needed GH¢3,000 to pay his rent or risked ejection. Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after hearing his plea donated GH¢50,000 to him.

According to the veteran actor, since the vice president presented the cash donation to him, people have stopped extending a helping hand to him.



