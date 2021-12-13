DKB forgives Akuapem Poloo, visits her at Nsawam Prison

Akuapem Poloo in prison custody

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo at the Nsawam Female Prison



I have forgiven Akuapem Poloo, DKB



Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has visited actress Rosemond Brown, professionally known as Akuapem Poloo, at the Nsawam Female Prisons despite the bad blood between them.



It would be recalled that DKB and Sexy Poloo's friendship went sour when the latter accused his confidant of keeping part of a cash donation made to her when she was remanded into prison custody earlier this year.



Akuapem Poloo was in April sentenced to a 90-day for the publication of obscene photos of herself and her 7-year-old son back in June 2020.

During her stay in prison custody, some benevolent persons donated monies through DKB for the upkeep of Poloo's son but upon her release following bail, disclosed that part of the money given to DKB never got into her hands.



This claim, the comedian denied and even threatened to sue Akuapem Poloo for defamation. Their years of friendship was destroyed over the incident.



Fast forward to December 13, DKB in a video sighted by GhanaWeb has paid a visit to Akupem Poloo at the Nsawam Female Prisons who is continuing her 90-day term upon the advice of Fadda Dickson of Despite Media.



"DKB visits Akuapaem Poloo in Nsawam prison!! Forgiveness is for humanity! Too err is human. Thanks for the advise @faddick," he wrote in a Facebook post.



His visitation confirms that he has forgiven his old friend. DKB also sent some items to Poloo at the Nsawam Female Prisons.

Watch the video below:







