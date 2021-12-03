DKB rants at NPP supporters for keeping mute over fuel surge

Comedia,DKB

DKB blames NPP for fuel hike

The comedian says he no longer buys for GHC100 but GHC200



Saddick Adams comments on DKB fuel hike post



DKB has blamed NPP supporters for keeping quiet about the current surge in fuel prices selling at GHC200 when it used to be sold at GHC100.



The comedian lamented that supporters of the New Patriotic Party are quick to tag critics a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if you speak up about the current hike in fuel prices.



“Now the fuel gauge bar that GHC100 fuel fell on, now needs GHC200 fuel to hit that same bar. But if I talk now, a senseless NPP chicken head will tell me, it's NDC that's making me complain as if I don't know the difference between 100 & 200gh, rubbish”, tweeted.



The comedian joined millions of Ghanaian drivers and passengers who are complaining about the recent surge in fuel prices and the derailment in the Ghanaian economy since the NPP assumed power.

Sports journalist, Saddick Adams, also commented on the post to share his concerns as well, as he retweeted, “This is how hard fuel increment hits”.



