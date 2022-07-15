DKB shares a passionate kiss with Akuapem Poloo at an event

DKB and Akuapem Poloo exchange kisses

Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has shared a passionate kiss with Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Alade Brown, known in showbiz circles as Akuapem Poloo, at an event.



Their meeting was captured and shared on Instagram by a blogger with the name, 'let's join de trend'.



Although the purpose of the event they attended wasn't made known, Akuapem Poloo who was seen sitting next to DKB whispered into his ears which left him blushing.

To the shock of the many observers present, the two friends acting like love birds shared a kiss which was followed by many more that landed on DKB’s face.



When they noticed they were being watched, DKB adjusted himself and requested another kiss from the socialite.



This caused people present to take out their phones to record the second interesting incident unveiled right in front of them.



DKB and Rosemond didn’t just show off their fondness for each other but also what they wore made a statement.



Looking astonishing in the crowd, the socialite dressed in a sparkly white jumpsuit she matched with a dyed red hair extension while DKB wore a white t-shirt and grey pants.

