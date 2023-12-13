DNA test not part of justice for Mohbad – Iyabo Ojo

The late Nigerian Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has stated that DNA test is not part of the justice for the late singer Mohbad.

Iyabo said this while addressing the unending request for a DNA test on Mohbad’s son, Liam.



Speaking during a live session on Instagram, the actress said she is not interested in knowing who the real father of the child is.



Iyabo, who is among those at the forefront of calls for the people behind the sudden death of Mohbad to be uncovered, described the paternity test as a huge distraction.

“DNA was not part of our justice for Mohbad, so it doesn’t really concern us. But his father came out to say he wants DNA because that was one of the distractions and narratives they brought out and he wants them to do it since they want to do it.



“Okay, that’s fine. But DNA is a family matter; it has nothing to do with justice for Mohbad.”



The late singer’s father, James Aloba, made it clear that a DNA test was necessary, insisting that it should be conducted in his presence.