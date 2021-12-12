DNA test results of Joyce Blessing’s children contested

Joyce Blessing

Prophet makes allegations against Dave Joy

Joyce Blessing's marriage hit with controversies



Pastor slams Joyce Blessing's estranged husband



Prophet Nana Akwesi Amponsah of Hope Generation Ministry has cast doubt on the authenticity of a purported DNA test results of Joyce Blessing’s children insisting that the development is an attempt by David Adu-Gyamfi (Dave Joy) to tarnish the image of Joyce Blessing.



In an interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, monitored by GhanaWeb, the prophet who is widely known as Computer Man, without equivocation, mentioned that no DNA test results of the children exist.



“One person cannot request for a DNA test to be done and ensure it is carried out”, he noted. “I don’t think there are any DNA test results anywhere. It is untrue. You never came for the children; they don’t stay with you but you insist on DNA test results; how did you get their samples? Where is the evidence?”



While promising to foot the bill for a DNA test to be carried out with the consent of both parties, the preacher made allegations of infidelity against Joyce Blessing’s husband, Dave Joy.

Recounting what he claimed to be one of the moments Dave Joy was in his ‘elements’, Computer Man said: “There was a time I invited Joyce to come and sing in my church and she came with her husband. Her husband went out to visit the washroom and Joyce later went after him because he was taking too long. She finally met her husband outside making passes at other women.”



Computer Man further asserted that Joyce Blessing is a daughter and has always updated him on her marital glitches and sought a divorce.



“Joyce has been seeking a divorce for a while now. It is her husband that has failed to grant her that wish. Joyce initially opened up to me that she is suffering in her marriage. She informed me about her decision to quit and I seconded her. Her husband claimed all the properties including her social media accounts and other vital stuff but she let go. Since then, he has been embarrassing Joyce the least chance he gets”, the pastor remarked.



In the last couple of days, the gospel musician has become a topic for discussion on both traditional and social media following reports that DNA test results had shown that one of her three children is not her husband’s.



The report came after what started as a beautiful union between Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy suffered a setback in May 2020 over infidelity claims.



Meanwhile, Kwasi Aboagye, a broadcaster with Peace FM has said he has sighted the DNA test results in question.

DNA test done without Joyce Blessing’s consent?



Although circumstances that led to the DNA test is murky, a revelation by Kwasi Aboagye as regards how the test was done at the blind side of Joyce Blessing broadened the conversation.



The presenter, during an interview with lawyer Tweneboah Kodua on whether consent from each party would have to be sought before a DNA test could be carried out, affirmed that he was informed Joyce Blessing was unaware of Dave Joy’s action.



“Our investigations show that the children were in the custody of the lady [Joyce Blessing]. The man [Dave Joy] went for them saying they were going shopping. That was when the sample of the children was taken for the test. So, per what we know, the lady never knew about the test. More or less, her consent was never sought”, Kwasi Aboagye said as he laid the premise for the interview.