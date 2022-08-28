DR. UN refutes allegations he was involved in admission fraud at KNUST

Dr.UN

Controversial and self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN has officially responded to allegations that he defrauded twenty (20) senior high school graduates each of GHS1500 with the reason that he would help them secure admissions at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a one-on-one interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Dr. UN explained that he is still amazed by that accusation because he has never been involved in any admissions fraud scheme.



To prove his innocence, he questioned why he has not been arrested by the police if the allegations leveled against him were true.



“I don’t even know how to answer this question. I mean how is that possible? Where are we even getting these allegations from? What research has been conducted to ascertain the facts of that particular issue? If I had scammed twenty people of their money, why am I not arrested? Would I be standing here now if I did that? It not true, in 2004, I was not even in Ghana, it is not true” Dr. UN explained on the Delay show.

Dr. UN believes that all these negative publicity and criminal allegations against him are calculated moves by certain persons to drag his enviable name and reputation through the mud.



He said, “I have done a lot of great jobs and I have accomplished a lot, so people are spreading false and negative news about me to defame and tarnish my image, so they can get my spot.”



Dr. UN came into the limelight after his 'The United Nations Gold Star Honour of Excellence Leadership Award' landed him behind bars over claims of fraudulent activities and impersonation.