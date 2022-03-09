2
Menu
Entertainment

DTB tour: Shatta Wale, Medikal shut down Ohio, Washington and New York

Shatta And Medikal On Jet Shatta Wale, Medikal and crew

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale and Medikal tour USA

Shatta and Medikal perform in different states as part of DTB tour

Shatta and Medikal thrills fans during DTB concert

Shatta Wale and Medikal has so far delivered electrifying performances in three American States, Ohio, Washington DC and New York as part of their ‘Deeper than Blood’ tour.

The dancehall artiste and his rapper friend both delivered these performances in front of thousands of teaming audiences in these states.

In a couple of videos shared on their social media platforms, the artistes performed several hit songs including their recently released ‘DTB’ single at the various auditoriums they found themselves in.

Shatta Wale and Medikal touched down in the USA on March 4, 2022, in a rented private jet, for their Deeper than Blood (DTB) tour which was announced earlier this year.

The two have since been flaunting their ‘jet-trotting’ lifestyle while on-board to different states in the USA.

SM and AMG’s official DJ, MicSmith and Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, El-Freda are among the crew Shatta Wale travelled with.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Medikal (@amgmedikal)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Medikal (@amgmedikal)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SHATTA WALE ???????? (@shattawalenima)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SHATTA WALE ???????? (@shattawalenima)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP and Chieftaincy Minister not dead – Family
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey