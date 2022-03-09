DTB tour: Shatta Wale, Medikal shut down Ohio, Washington and New York

Shatta Wale, Medikal and crew

Shatta Wale and Medikal tour USA

Shatta and Medikal perform in different states as part of DTB tour



Shatta and Medikal thrills fans during DTB concert



Shatta Wale and Medikal has so far delivered electrifying performances in three American States, Ohio, Washington DC and New York as part of their ‘Deeper than Blood’ tour.



The dancehall artiste and his rapper friend both delivered these performances in front of thousands of teaming audiences in these states.



In a couple of videos shared on their social media platforms, the artistes performed several hit songs including their recently released ‘DTB’ single at the various auditoriums they found themselves in.



Shatta Wale and Medikal touched down in the USA on March 4, 2022, in a rented private jet, for their Deeper than Blood (DTB) tour which was announced earlier this year.

The two have since been flaunting their ‘jet-trotting’ lifestyle while on-board to different states in the USA.



SM and AMG’s official DJ, MicSmith and Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, El-Freda are among the crew Shatta Wale travelled with.



