DWP Academy and D Jay team up for smashing anthem ‘Feeli Free’

Official artwork for the project

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

You may know them as the professional dance group that has taken over TikTok, creating stunning choreographies for countless songs and helping them go viral. But you might be amazed to discover they are also competent hitmakers.

The Dance with a Purpose Academy is back to give fans a taste of their musical ingenuity with ‘Feeli Free.’ The song features ‘Balance It’ star D Jay and offers one helluva vibe perfect for the epic month of December.



A truly fun anthem made by certified boogie connoisseurs, ‘Feeli Free’ has all the perks of a surefire hit. Its catchy beat and vocals create a rush of enjoyment, ensuring aficionados experience no dull moment once it goes on blast.



Between D Jay’s inviting hook: “Oh, show no mercy/It’s a vibe whenever we don’t watch nobody/Feeling free, I dey on my own, no long story. Don’t watch nobody,” are nuggets of wisdom from some of the crew’s well-known stars: Champion Rolie, Endurance Grand and Melissa; all of whom knock the ball out of the park.



‘Feeli Free’ reflects the Dance with a Purpose Academy’s desire to express themselves more freely and share their joy with fans this festive season. It is a welcome addition to its growing music catalog and amazing feats over the years.

And as a group that has performed alongside A-list superstars like Beyoncé and Usher, the sky continues to be the limit. We can only imagine the latest dance craze to erupt from this banger.



Produced by Lotus Beatz, ‘Feeli Free’ is available to stream in all music stores globally.



