Da Hammer calls Sarkodie a ‘different breed’

Sarkodie rarely responds to critics, Da Hammer reveals

Da Hammer known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, CEO of The Last Two Music Group, has called Sarkodie a different breed.



According to the music producer in an interview on Kingdom Plus FM, he claimed Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, would have succeeded in life even if he didn't make music.



“Sarkodie is a different breed, he would have been successful even without music because his mindset is unique,” he praised the artiste.

The sound engineer went further to disclose that he had so much admiration for the rapper because he is slow to respond to critics or any sort of allegations levelled against him unlike some other artistes in the music industry.



“He rarely responds to critics or allegations against him. I admire him so much because he has his eyes on the prize,” Da Hammer said.



Prior to becoming one of the best sound engineers with influence among artistes in Ghana, the sound engineer disclosed that his encounter with Obrafour brought out his talent.



According to him, Obrafour discovered him at a time he had no resources and was making beats with his mouth.



