Da’ Hammer now main distributor of Ekumfi Juice

Hammer with his 'sales forces' on the streets of Accra

Fans look forward to Hammer's return to the studio

Hammer hits the streets, sells fruit juice



Hammer urges musicians to explore avenues for revenue



After leaving the studio to disrupt the bread business in Ghana, Da’ Hammer of the Last Two Music Group has ventured into yet another enterprise, making music lovers wonder if a comeback into the music scene would soon be witnessed or if fans would have to wait a little longer.



Hammer, a revered record producer, now a formidable marketer and sales expert had hinted in an interview with Giovani Caleb that he may return to the studio and produce songs again.



In the interview, Hammer, CEO of Image Vault Africa, seem to gloat while he discussed the prowess of Black Sheriff with Giovanni, as if to tell Ghanaians “I Told You”.

He took pride in being the one who broke out Black Sherif into a nationwide recognition with a series of rants on social media early 2021 which went viral, when he accused the entire music industry and gatekeepers of sitting on talents like Black Sherif.



“I’m not done. I’ll come back to the studio. I’m inspired. I spoke to Blacko and told him that if I’ll ever go back to the studio, it will be because of him,” Hammer said.



He had earlier explained that the decision to takeover the bread industry was born out of boredom, hence, wanted to explore new opportunities. “I wanted a new challenge. I wanted a new milestone to conquer, and so the bread was just a new venture I wanted to try.”



In the last couple of weeks, however, Hammer has been spotted in pictures and videos shared online selling Ekumfi Juice on the streets of Accra as he revealed he had become the main distributor of the made-in-Ghana product. In one of the footage, prolific songwriter and award-winning musician Kofi Kinaata was seen advising “sale forces” who were clad in aprons.



A few months ago, Hammer advised people in the arts to look beyond the narrow avenue of income generation if they want to earn more.

“Let’s expand the avenues of revenues. Let’s get these entrepreneurs involved and let the artistes realise that so far as they can sell music, they can sell any product.”



"I need to get my boys in the industry to start looking beyond just the narrow avenue of revenue that they look at. This year, our musicians have to go further into the business world, we need to empower them, we need to have forums to introduce them to proper banking, investment banking and others," he said on Joy FM.



While there are doubts about Hammer’s comeback, his fans seem too optimistic about his return to the studio through their comments.