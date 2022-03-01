Da Hammer says he was appalled anytime he heard Tinny rap in Twi

Da Hammer

Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Da Hammer, has said he was unimpressed with Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known as Tinny, whenever he tried to rap in Twi knowing well he was Ga.



Speaking on the Library show on Hitz FM, he said Tinny refused to rap in Ga because that was not in vogue.



“Tinny also fell victim to that Twi stigma, the status quo… he had to break it because everybody was rapping in Twi. Ga wasn’t popular so nobody wanted to risk it. So he himself as a Ga, he didn’t want to rap in Ga,” he said.



Regardless, Hammer groomed Tinny and encouraged him to rap in Ga, an advice Tinny heeded. Since then, Tinny became one of the most admired rappers in the country as he soared with his craft.

Tinny is not the only artiste Hammer has groomed. The likes of Dogo, Sarkodie, Edem, Kwaw Kese, among others were under the tutelage of Hammer of The Last Two Music Group.



Having worked with many artistes since the 2000s, Da Hammer listed rapper Edem as one person who made him more money than he had invested in him.



Narrating his career path as an artist manager, the music producer said rapper Edem turned to him when Abraham Ohene-Djan refused to work with him because he thought the Ewe language wouldn’t scale well in the music industry.



“He was the reason why I became a manager. He did so much in my life without knowing it. Edem encouraged me to pick up the role of management when Abraham Ohene Djan was not ready to work with him.



According to Da Hammer, he terminated their 5-year contract after 3 years because they had made so much money.