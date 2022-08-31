0
Da' Hammer takes Red Eye of 2Toff fame to a rehabilitation centre

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Music producer, Hammer of the Last Two, has taken Red Eye of 2Toff fame to a rehabilitation centre at Achimota in Accra.

The news comes after reports surfaced that the artiste was suffering from a mental health condition.

According to Hammer, he had chanced on the video which pushed him to take immediate action on the situation before it got out of hand.

“A week ago, somebody put out a distressing post on Facebook for a call to action on Red Eye from 2Toff about him being in a bad place and if care wasn’t taken, he would end up in a ditch.

“It was alarming, so some of us took up the task of finding him. We found him near the fishing harbour at Tema New Town, and we ambushed him and finally got him into a rehab [centre] in Achimota,” he said in a video.

In a new post, the legendary producer has asked industry stakeholders to financially support the half of 2Toff group, Red Eye, while adding that he was a real talent whose abilities can’t go to waste.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
