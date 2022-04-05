Da Hammer unhappy Nabeyin was ignored despite Grammy nomination

Da Hammer of the last Two (L) and Nabeyin (R)

Astute music producer, Da Hammer has expressed disappointment in Ghanaian websites for not shining some light on music producer, Nana Benyin popularly known as Nabeyin, for all his accomplishments that have subsequently put the country on the map.



The said producer has worked with some top Hollywood celebrities and along with Rocky Dawuni, was nominated for the Grammys.

According to Hammer of ‘The Last Two Music Group', Nana Benyin is not celebrated enough and that is worrying.



A long post he shared on his Instagram read:



“Are we just gonna pretend Rocky was the only Ghanaian nominee at the Grammys?



Are we gonna act like Nana Benyin aka Nabeyin wasn’t nominated for a Grammy for the 2nd time this year as well?

“Are we gonna pretend a Ghanaian producer wasn’t on the iconic Donda album by Kanye West?



“Can’t find a single blog or Ghanaian website headlining Nabeyin’s involvement in the Grammys and that’s a shame… especially when that’s exactly the kind of story our young artists and producers need to be reading for inspiration for them to know that it’s actually possible, that u can come from humble beginnings and end up on a Kanye West album as a major contributor.



“That you can end up in the same room with the greatest who ever did it, on music’s biggest night.



“I know bloggers naturally post deeds of already famous ppl to attract readers to their websites but surely it must be your civic duty to inform us about Ghana related issues that are oblivious to us as well… issues that can uplift a lot of our ppl with inferiority complex and low self-esteem.

“Just because Nabeyin isn’t a loudmouth doesn’t mean his achievements should be overlooked. Otherwise, what’s the point of a blog, really.



“Nabeyin is out there putting in work with Credits ranging from Kanye West, Drake, Nas, The Game, Miguel, Reason, Dave East, Nav, Boogie, G Perico etc… while our boys are here thinking these artiste are out of reach.



“Let’s claim our own and use him to inspire our young ones pls. Ghana bloggers please the young boy in Konongo needs to read about this… as well as the youth in Nabeyin’s hometown of Apam.



“The defence rests," he said.

The 64th edition of the Annual Grammy Awards came off on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It recognized the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.











