Da-Pluggg and Savaga come together for new Afrobeats anthem ‘2 Shots’ featuring Emmyzain

Da-Pluggg, Savaga & Emmyzain

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

With anticipation for the festive season steadily growing, CHÉ WULAAM, Da-Pluggg and Savaga are in to spice things up for the better.

The three stars assemble to make December the month to remember with an epic Afrobeats collaboration titled ‘2 Shots.’ The track features Nigerian star, Emmyzain’s stunning vocals and is a must-listen for all music lovers.



‘2 Shots’ features mesmerizing vocals and an innovative beat that draws you into a world of wholesome vibes. The soothing lines of CHÉ WULAAM, Da-Pluggg, and Savaga harmonize with Emmyzain’s vocals for a rich experience; they captivate your senses, presenting listeners with some much-needed escapism from the real world. Of the three, Savaga is exceptional.



His verses–the first two you hear, are a prime example of why the ‘Anadwo’ star keeps bringing him back. They stand out as a novelty. And believe us when we say they will keep you returning for more, even long after you hit play.



CHÉ WULAAM, Da-Pluggg and Savaga are no strangers to each other or audiences. The three have worked on songs together, and ‘2 Shots’ is the latest between them.

Earlier this year, CHÉ WULAAM featured Da-Pluggg on his single ‘Pla Cebo’ while Savaga was a recurring name on his collaborative EP with VIRGMOB and Young Gustavo titled “Vibeland.”



‘2 Shots’ is produced by Purple, whose therapeutic production will make you feel alive.



