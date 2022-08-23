0
Da Prince Gh releases Amazing album on his birthday

Da Prince.png Gospel musician Da Prince Gh

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: Kofi Duah

Birthdays are special to a lot of people and to make the day memorable, songwriter and gospel musician Da Prince Gh decided to release his third studio album 'Amazing' on his birthday, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The Amazing album features a few of his already released singles like You Deserve It All, Yesus (The Victory Song), Holy God, and Boyz N Girlz.

Other songs on the Amazing album recorded by sound engineers Appietus, Barak Nation, and Xdicta are I Will Worship You, All Over Me, Amazing, Tumi, Sumsum Nyame, and Superman, Something So Amazing, and I Am among others.

In total, there are 17 songs on the album and Da Prince Gh's real name Solomon Leonard Baidoo is currently promoting Amazing and You Deserve It All.

On Amazing, Da Prince who is happy for his life for how far he has come showers praises on God telling Him how amazing He is.

He pledges his allegiance and his heart to God adding that God’s love for him is so much and urges everyone to depend on God on I Will Worship You.

Amazing is now on digital stores and streaming platforms like iTunes Stores, Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, Shazam, Deezer, Google Music, Amazon etc.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Da Prince Gh said it feels good to release his third album on his birthday.

“It was a deliberate attempt to release my album on my birthday. I want to celebrate my birthday and enjoy my new album with my friends and Ghanaians. It has been hard work putting 17 songs on this album and I urge everyone to grab a copy of it” he stated.

Talking about the inspiration for writing his songs Da Prince Gh said “My inspiration for writing and composing music comes from my profound knowledge of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Currently, the senior pastor and founder of Zion Princes Church Accra, Da Prince Gh who has toured some parts of Africa, especially the South and East is hoping to cross Africa to other continents with his singing and preaching ministries.

His previous albums are I Am Rich in 2010 and East To West in 2014.

Source: Kofi Duah
