Daasebre Gyamenah’s family refutes claims of abandoning late musician’s wife and son

• The family of Daasebre Gyamenah has denied knowledge of the late musician’s wife and son

•They have expressed disappointment over the manner in which the lady publicly addressed an alleged issue of abandonment



•Daasebre Gyamenah’s family has promised to take action against the woman



After a woman and her child, alleged to be one of the wives and son of Daasebre Gyamenah, came out to disclose how difficult life has treated them, family of the late musician has refuted claims of abandoning any of such persons.



Making their points clear, the family has denied knowledge of the existence of the said woman and son adding that the highlife musician had only one wife and five children.



It can be recalled that a middle-aged woman named Christiana Teye stated in an interview with ZionFelix that she could barely have money to feed herself and her son after her husband (Daasebre Gyamenah) passed away.

Madam Teye among other things disclosed that her 15-year-old son had to pack about 200 blocks a day before they get GHS40 to cater for their needs.



But reacting to these allegations, the family head (Abusuapanyin) who spoke on behalf of the family in an interview with AdomTV monitored by GhanaWeb said;



“We saw all what she said on social media and we are pained about it. She was supposed to have consulted the family first before going out to speak. She came to us the first time and was supposed to have met us again so we finally sack her because we do not know her.”



One can recall that sometime in 2018, the wife of Daasebre Gyamenah, Madam Amina Ibrahim, also opened up on her poor state of life after her husband passed away in 2016.



She among other things alleged that her late husband was a womanizer and an irresponsible father who spent his money on other women.

