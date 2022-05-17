1
Dababy visits Nigeria for the first time

Rapper Dababy 7.png Rapper Dababy. Photo Credit: The Photo Falcon

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper spotted in Nigeria

Davido takes Dababy on a tour of West African country

Dababy urged to visit Ghana

American rapper, Dababy has touched down in Nigeria where he was massively welcomed by fans in the most-populated West African country.

On May 16, the rapper through his Instagram stories revealed he was headed to Nigeria. He has since been spotted cruising with one of their biggest artistes on the continent, Davido in Lagos.

The rapper who seems to be enjoying his stay is yet to disclose the purpose of the visit but fans believe that there might be an upcoming collaboration with one of Nigeria's superstars.

The 'Rockstar' singer shared a video with his over 23 million Instagram followers that captured him doing some shopping and later exchanging pleasantries with his elated fans in Nigeria.

Dababy was spotted in traffic buying popcorn from a street hawker to whom he gifted a 100 dollar note for the few packs.

Reacting to the visit, some music lovers from Ghana have urged him to pass through the country just like rapper Kendrick Lamar who spent some days in the country ahead of his global album release in May this year.

