Daddy Lumba helped me when others rejected my CDs - Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musicians, Daddy Lumba and Ofori Amponsah

47-year-old Highlife musician from Agogo, Ofori Amponsah has revealed how legendary musician, Daddy Lumba, saved his career at a time when everybody had rejected his music.



Ofori who is also known as 'All 4 Real' just like other musicians has a story behind his success.



At the onset of his career, the reception wasn't friendly but a word from Daddy Lumba and his willingness to see him thrive catapulted him to fame.

"When I started my music career, I would move around with my CDs and nobody wanted to listen to me until I met Daddy Lumba," said the singer in an interview with Valerie Danso on GTV Breakfast.



It took a word from the great composer to realize what he carried as a young singer who was struggling to find his feet.



"You are a star and I'm going to help you. You are going to sell like me," these were the word of Daddy Lumba to young Ofori.



Ofori Amponsah with over six studio albums can boost of several hit songs including Emmanuella, Odwo, Lady, Anigyina, Bonwire and many more.