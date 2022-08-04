Daddy Lumba is my favourite Ghanaian musician – Larry Sumaila

Former Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila

Former Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila has revealed that Daddy Lumba is his favourite Ghanaian musician.

The 25-year-old who is currently without a club is a big fan of the multiple-award winning highlife musician.



Sumaila was part of the six players released by Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the enterprising right-back expressed his affection for Daddy Lumba’s songs.

“Daddy Lumba is my favourite Ghanaian musician. I always listen to his tracks during my leisure time” he said.



Sumaila won two MTN FA Cups, Ghana Super Cup, Ghana Premier League, and the President’s Cup under Samuel Boadu.



He must find himself a club before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.