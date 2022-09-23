0
Menu
Entertainment

Daddy Lumba tours his newly opened radio station with son

Video Archive
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba has embarked on a tour of his radio station (DLFM 106.9), a few weeks after its inauguration.

In the company of his young son, the celebrated veteran highlife singer was welcomed by the radio station’s manager and introduced to the employees who were particularly delighted to meet ‘Daddy Lumba Junior' for the first time.

In a video shared on the singer’s YouTube page, parts of the newly opened complex were on full display, including the brown and yellow-themed studio of the radio station which is still running a test transmission.

Daddy Lumba was clad in white apparel from head to toe, while his son wore a shirt with colours that represented that of the radio station.

Father and son exchanged pleasantries, interacted and took pictures with the workers, and sped off in their sleek Toyota land cruiser not long after.

In the particular video which announced their visit, the FM station was spotted sitting right opposite the Wisconsin University situated at North Legon.

Watch the video below:



EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo