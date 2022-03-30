0
Daily fuel price increment under Akufo-Addo becoming unbearable – Kofi Nti

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Highlife musician, Kofi Nti has bemoaned the unbearable increasing rate at which fuel prices are going under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Kofi Nti said the government must intervene because everyone is crying about the hikes in fuel prices.

He made these remarks on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, “About a week ago I went to buy fuel and most at times I do buy 200 cedis and it covers almost full tank of my Honda Accord vehicle.

“This time when I bought 200 cedis it was not even up to half tank so I asked them why and they said now 200cedis fuel is only 4 gallons,” he said.

He continued, “So now if I want to fill my tank then I have to spend almost 500 cedis but who do we blame because I heard it’s as a result of the Russia – Ukraine war.

“Government must look at these things and intervene for us to have a little breathing space because now it seems everyone is crying,” he concluded.

