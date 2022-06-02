Dampare created a storm in tea cup with letter to British High Commissioner – KSM

Ace Ghanaian satirist Kweku Sintim-Misa

Ace Ghanaian satirist Kweku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has expressed disappointment in the response of the IGP to the British High Commissioner, Madam Harriet Thompson over the second arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

According to him, the IGP should have channeled his grievances through the Foreign Ministry.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, the actor said the IGP created a storm in a teacup by coming out with a four-page letter to respond to the tweet from the high commissioner



Madam Harriet Thompson in a tweet said she was looking out for the outcome of the #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s latest arrest.



“Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand [it’s] for a motoring offense [and he’s currently] on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday, May 17.



However, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare said the High Commissioner’s comments on the matter were from “a biased or uninformed position.”

In response, KSM said: “I was very very surprised that a four-page letter went out in response to that tweet. The IGP created a storm in a teacup.”



He added that “I think protocol-wise we have the foreign Ministry and if for any reason if the IGP is not happy about the tweet, I think he should have passed it through the Foreign Ministry”.



After four years hiatus, KSM is gearing up with a new show dubbed ‘Agya Pa’ to expose some wrongs in Government and society.



He also said as part of the fathers’ day celebration, the show will also celebrate fathers with ‘Agya Pa’ meaning good father.



The show will be premiered on June 18 and June 19, 2022, at his hotel, Cactus Creek in Aburi.